DAFNA Capital Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 396.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 385,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,500 shares during the quarter. Adicet Bio makes up approximately 1.2% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACET traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,849. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of ($3.98) million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 6,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $197,756.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,711 shares of company stock worth $1,079,146. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

ACET has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Adicet Bio Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

