DAFNA Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 58,600 KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KALV. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,133,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,117,000 after purchasing an additional 973,261 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,080,000 after purchasing an additional 887,951 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $21,036,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $15,263,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,062,000 after purchasing an additional 446,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of KALV stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,642. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,349.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,677. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

