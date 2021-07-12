Daniel D. Burton Sells 171,372 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NYSE:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NYSE:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 171,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $9,069,006.24.

Shares of HCAT traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $57.90. 434,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,120. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

