Daniel D. Burton Sells 171,372 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NYSE:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NYSE:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 171,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $9,069,006.24.
Shares of HCAT traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $57.90. 434,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,120. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $59.50.
About Health Catalyst
Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.