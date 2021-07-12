Daniel H. Walker Sells 5,100 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNTG) Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNTG) CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00.

Shares of NYSE PNTG traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 108,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,218. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

