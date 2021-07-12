Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.62

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 3899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATDS)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy management business in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

