Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index

Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.74.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $108.12 on Thursday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -772.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,614,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $9,654,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,402,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,291 shares of company stock valued at $42,443,044. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

