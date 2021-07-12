Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index

Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.74.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $108.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -772.23 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $634,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,623,828.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $243,796.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,251.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,291 shares of company stock valued at $42,443,044. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Datadog by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,472,000 after purchasing an additional 561,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Datadog by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,950,000 after purchasing an additional 541,225 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,542,000 after purchasing an additional 328,092 shares during the period. 55.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

