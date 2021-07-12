Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Acquires 23,307 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares during the period. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.55. 861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. uniQure has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. uniQure’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,415.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,050 shares of company stock worth $993,526 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

