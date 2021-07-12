Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,201 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions accounts for approximately 0.3% of Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 778,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 613,944 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $255,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,765 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,979. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 176.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

