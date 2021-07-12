Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Invests $795,000 in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,834,000 after buying an additional 400,798 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,190,000 after purchasing an additional 359,110 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,532,000 after buying an additional 243,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after buying an additional 811,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAGE shares. William Blair cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.94.

NASDAQ SAGE traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.13. 1,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.15. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

