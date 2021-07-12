Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 87,677 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. owned 0.05% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 159,543 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after purchasing an additional 172,393 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,338. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

