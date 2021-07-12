Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Raises Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,949 shares during the period. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Intersect ENT worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,679,000 after acquiring an additional 801,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,121,000 after acquiring an additional 89,386 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 107,455 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.40. 427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,605. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on XENT. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

