Decentral Games Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Decentral Games has a market cap of $30.67 million and $260,902.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for $107.81 or 0.00313476 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,540 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

