Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,911,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $349.48 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $357.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

