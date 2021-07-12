DeFi Yield Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $2.74 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00115504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00160920 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,203.29 or 1.00125043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.25 or 0.00943338 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,671,693 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

