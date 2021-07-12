DEJAVE (DJV) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. DEJAVE has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $1.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEJAVE coin can currently be bought for $425.63 or 0.01269758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00116286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00162121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,505.40 or 0.99955329 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.53 or 0.00977113 BTC.

DEJAVE Coin Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

