Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $82.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DEN. Roth Capital lowered shares of Denbury from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.79.

DEN stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Denbury has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. The company had revenue of $251.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Denbury will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $18,086,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $1,829,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Denbury by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89,428 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

