Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.43.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $909.26 million, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 2.16. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.46.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.