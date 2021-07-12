DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Million

Analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will post $2.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.90 million and the lowest is $2.70 million. DermTech posted sales of $840,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $13.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 million to $13.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.70 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $33.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK remained flat at $$36.58 on Friday. 8,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,496. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27. DermTech has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.82.

In other DermTech news, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $3,479,028.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $514,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,203 shares of company stock worth $8,897,960 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

