Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$150.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$149.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TMX Group to C$147.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 target price (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TMX Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.43.
TSE:X traded up C$0.37 on Monday, hitting C$129.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$132.70. The company has a market cap of C$7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$144.97.
In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
