Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$150.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$149.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TMX Group to C$147.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 target price (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TMX Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.43.

TSE:X traded up C$0.37 on Monday, hitting C$129.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$132.70. The company has a market cap of C$7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$144.97.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

