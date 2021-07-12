Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.27 ($8.55).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €10.06 ($11.83) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion and a PE ratio of -1.01. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.