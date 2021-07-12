Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 20.45% from the stock’s previous close.

LHA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.50 ($8.82).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €10.06 ($11.83) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €10.46. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

