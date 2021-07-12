Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €45.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.77 ($71.50).

DPW opened at €58.27 ($68.55) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.00.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

