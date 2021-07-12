DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,976 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in DexCom were worth $21,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in DexCom by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in DexCom by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $468.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.31.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,504.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $303,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,282,556 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM stock opened at $440.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.39 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

