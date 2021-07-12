DEXTools Market Capitalization Achieves $24.01 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC on major exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $24.01 million and approximately $122,721.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00053140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.87 or 0.00902554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005429 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,663,439 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

