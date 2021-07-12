DFI.Money Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.75 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for about $2,118.14 or 0.06286082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $81.75 million and $20.16 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00053534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.73 or 0.00919196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005413 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

