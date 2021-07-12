Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $396,105.08 and $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,982.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,031.89 or 0.06160446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.75 or 0.01445445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.85 or 0.00402795 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00143208 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.70 or 0.00620640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.75 or 0.00417645 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.31 or 0.00322331 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,561,526 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

