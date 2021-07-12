Digitex (DGTX) Trading Down 27.8% This Week

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $1.08 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitex has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00016912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.09 or 0.00899406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

