Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $93.27 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,687 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.61% of Campbell Soup worth $93,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 281,002 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,783,000 after buying an additional 29,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.