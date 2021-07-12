Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $94.35 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $94,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $660.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.47, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.28. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $406.67 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total transaction of $6,546,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,637,525 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

