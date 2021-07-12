Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 144,030 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 774,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 144,030 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.06% of Ralph Lauren worth $95,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $116.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.35.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.