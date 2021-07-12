Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading Down 5.3%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $23.86. Approximately 4,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,370,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

