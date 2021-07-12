Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index

Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $101.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.06.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $122.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.46. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

