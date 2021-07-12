DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,813,000 after purchasing an additional 229,708 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,200,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.