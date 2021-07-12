DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

NASDAQ BOOM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,471. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.98. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $24.45 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -168.82, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.13.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. DMC Global’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 20.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,002,000 after buying an additional 118,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 8.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

