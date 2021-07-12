Domo, Inc. (NYSE:DOMO) Director Dana L. Evan Sells 1,667 Shares

Domo, Inc. (NYSE:DOMO) Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,667 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $133,093.28.

Shares of NYSE DOMO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.06. 280,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,982. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $84.57.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

