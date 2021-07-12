DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE DBL opened at $19.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $20.35.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
