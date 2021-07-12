Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 1,250 Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:SMLR) Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total transaction of $143,325.00.
Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 28th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.58, for a total transaction of $136,975.00.
About Semler Scientific
