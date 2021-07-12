DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.09

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 32720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOYU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Get DouYu International alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 0.77.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. DouYu International’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.