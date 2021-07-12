Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dover were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dover by 83.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DOV. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.18.

DOV stock opened at $153.46 on Monday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $94.36 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.05.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

