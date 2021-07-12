DoYourTip (DYT) Trading Down 3.7% This Week

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001223 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. DoYourTip has a market cap of $595,934.08 and $27,124.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

