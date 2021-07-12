DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches Market Cap of $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00042088 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00019831 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008219 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003079 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.