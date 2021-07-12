Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.54.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$197,135.

DPM stock opened at C$7.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.27. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$7.22 and a one year high of C$10.73.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$174.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

