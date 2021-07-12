DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €42.90 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €42.90 ($50.47) price objective from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DWS. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €41.69 ($49.05).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €38.92 ($45.79). The stock had a trading volume of 87,566 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 15.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of €38.27. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a one year high of €41.48 ($48.80).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.