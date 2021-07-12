Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DYNDF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.90.

OTCMKTS DYNDF opened at $37.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.89. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

