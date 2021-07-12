Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by SRS Investment Management LLC

SRS Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,066,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,646 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace accounts for 4.6% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $292,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,888. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.73, a PEG ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $62.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,620. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

