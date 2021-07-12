easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Morgan Stanley

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

EJTTF stock remained flat at $$13.03 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.99.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

