easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

EJTTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, June 20th.

Shares of EJTTF stock remained flat at $$13.03 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.99. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

