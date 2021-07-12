easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

EJTTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, June 20th.

Shares of EJTTF stock remained flat at $$13.03 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.99. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

