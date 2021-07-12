Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.16 billion and the lowest is $3.01 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $12.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,095,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,073.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,225,000 after purchasing an additional 483,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,476,000 after acquiring an additional 463,611 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,322. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.92. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

