EcoR1 Capital LLC Has $386,000 Holdings in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)

EcoR1 Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,125 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Metacrine worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Metacrine during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Metacrine in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metacrine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ MTCR opened at $3.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86. Metacrine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 17.33, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $89.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.85.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Metacrine, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Metacrine news, CEO Preston Klassen purchased 20,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $74,791.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,791.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

